JNU violence: FIR registered against left students after ABVP activists file complaints

In a latest update in the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University on late Sunday night, within 24 hours, the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified left students on behalf of complaints filed by ABVP activist students.

According to India Today report, three complaints filed by ABVP students were merged into one single FIR.

“We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of ABVP, today afternoon, against unknown JNUSU, SFI , DSF students. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR under section -323/341/506/509/34 IPC,” said the Delhi Police.

“Further investigation is on to collect factual/ scientific evidence and identify the culprits,” the Delhi Police added.

Earlier, the police registered an FIR against unidentified ABVP members on the complaint of some students. The police confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified ABVP students under sections 323, 341, 509, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was lodged by members of the JNU students’ union and some Left groups.

Warring camps at the JNU clashed on Sunday once again tarnishing the image of the country's one of the most prestigious universities.

The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non vegetarian food at a Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance, including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a 'Puja' and 'Havan' programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration today said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus.

"Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, rector and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony," the Registrar said in an official appeal to the students.

"JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules," he added.

