JNU Violence: Aishe Ghosh's life is at risk, but we support her; Family

Kolkata: The attack on students in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) by fifty-odd masked unknown miscreants on Sunday evening left more than 30 students and teachers injured including JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh.

Back home in Kolkata, her family has been a worried lot. Her grandmother Shanti Sinha said got a call from a media house which is how she first got to know about the incident.

Aishe’s mother had spoken to her daughter in Delhi half an hour before the incident. Her family got to know soon after that Aishe was attacked by unknown goons inside the university premises.

“Initially we were panicking but slowly things got solved among the family. We are not taking any decision as of now because the incident took place yesterday night. Thereafter, my daughter went to Delhi at 5:00 in morning to be with Aishe,” said Shanti Sinha.

She adds, “Aishe always wished that all students study and do well so she tried to protect them. To some extent I support her decision. But now, her life is at risk. Aishe is protesting since so long and will continue to do so. Even if I ask her to stop, she will not.”