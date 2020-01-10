JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar to meet HRD Secretary today

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will on Friday meet the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare. The meeting will place at 11:30 am.

Khare had on Thursday said that officials of the ministry will today meet with Kumar and also hold a discussion with students of the varsity in an attempt to resolve outstanding issues.

On Thursday, Khare met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students' union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members.