JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar appeals for peace, says top priority to protect academic interest of students

He also assured the students that there was nothing to be afraid of and necessary action will be taken to protect the student interest.' "They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students", Kumar added.

In the backdrop of violence that took place inside the campus on Sunday, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Kumar.

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

"This Vice-Chancellor is a cowardly Vice-Chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from the questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonize JNU," said a statement from JNUSU.

According to hospital sources, 34 JNU students had come in the night for the treatment and all were discharged by Monday morning.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to call representatives from JNU and hold talks with them.