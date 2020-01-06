JNU Students take down Delhi SP who refused to show orders

A viral video on the internet shows JNU students take down the Special Commissioner of Police outside Jamia who refused to show orders for being stationed at the university.
The police can be seen asking the students to vacate the area to which the students refused, alleging that the police did not respond to their calls when they needed them.
The video clip shows a few students in an argument with the SP. One female student seen in the video confronts the SP for not showing the order, she said that the police has refused to show the order in front of the media. The SP can be seen responding to the students with a sly smile on his face.
The Delhi police had entered the JNU campus after violent attacks on some of the students were reported from the campus. The students claimed that the police remained inactive while the goons attacked some students, the police also did not give any quotes to journalists standing outside and requesting the police to speak.
The students gathered at the university’s main gate had raised slogans against the police.
At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident. The violence at the university, whose students have been actively supporting the stir against the amended Citizenship Act, triggered a political furore with opposition parties accusing "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students, while protests broke out at many places including near Delhi Police headquarters and at the Aligarh Muslim University against the incident.
