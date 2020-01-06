JNU Students take down Delhi SP who refused to show orders

A viral video on the internet shows JNU students take down the Special Commissioner of Police outside Jamia who refused to show orders for being stationed at the university.

The police can be seen asking the students to vacate the area to which the students refused, alleging that the police did not respond to their calls when they needed them.

The video clip shows a few students in an argument with the SP. One female student seen in the video confronts the SP for not showing the order, she said that the police has refused to show the order in front of the media. The SP can be seen responding to the students with a sly smile on his face.