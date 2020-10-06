JNU sees a decline in academic expenses, legal and security costs go up: Report

In the last three financial years, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has seen a substantial decrease in its academic expenses, but the legal and security costs have increased in the same period.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the financial reports of the last three years show that annual academic expenses decreased by 26.38% from Rs 38.36 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 28.24 crore in 2018-19, and by another 30% to Rs 19.74 crore in 2019-20. Academic expenses include important components such as spends on seminars and workshops, journals and publications, and teaching aids and research activities.

Meanwhile, an additional fund of Rs 30 lakh was approved for legal expenses this year in the executive council meeting held on September 7. This is addition to the already sanctioned budget of Rs 9 lakh. The cost for the same was Rs 2.72 lakh in 2017-18 and Rs 17.7 lakh in 2018-19.