JNU Protests: Why Kanhaiya Kumar is wrong to say ‘education is a constitutional right not a privilege’

On Monday, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar lashed out at critics saying that it was wrong to call JNU students freeloaders.

He said during a debate: “Education is a Constitutional right. It's not a privilege. This freeloader charge is hate against poor students. The canteen in Parliament for the MPs is highly subsidised, rent of their government flats is subsidised, Rs 3,000 crore statue was constructed from the taxpayers' money. Is this not the wastage of the taxpayers' money?”

While one can debate the rights about subsidies till the cows come home, the fact remains that Mr Kumar, while arguing that education is a ‘constitutional right’ is overreaching or to borrow a phrase from Winston Churchill, dealing with terminological inexactitude.

The Right to of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act or Right to Education Act (RTE) is an act of Parliament of India enacted on August 4, 2009 which described the modalties of the importance of free and compulsory education for children between 6 and 15 in India under Article 21 A of the Indian Constitution.

The RTE however doesn’t promise any right to higher education, as Mr Kumar argued. While one can argue that every individual has the right to the higher education of their choice – a right which should be equal in a moral and just society – it’s not as Mr Kumar argued a ‘constitutional right.’

What is the RTE?

According to the MHRDA website, “The Constitution (Eighty-sixth Amendment) Act, 2002 inserted Article 21-A in the Constitution of India to provide free and compulsory education of all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as a Fundamental Right in such a manner as the State may, by law, determine. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which represents the consequential legislation envisaged under Article 21-A, means that every child has a right to full time elementary education of satisfactory and equitable quality in a formal school which satisfies certain essential norms and standards.”

The RTE Act provides for the: