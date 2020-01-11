JNU probe must not be biased, says AAP's Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday demanded that the probe into the violence that erupted inside the JNU campus on January 5 that left more than 30 students injured and cascaded into a Pan-India student movement, should not be biased.

Singh told the media that questions regarding the Delhi Police's probe into the matter have been for a number of reasons and the police must be cautious before framing charges against the students.

"The JNU probe should be unbiased. The police have been in for criticism following the rise in crime, gang war, assault on lawyers and several other cases. They should not frame charges against the students," Singh said.

The Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, on Friday identified nine students, including JNU Students Union chief Aishe Ghosh, as suspects in the incidents in the varsity premises that left 36 injured.

According to police sources, most of them are members of Left-wing student organisations.

The Congress had accused the Delhi Police of carrying out a shoddy probe into the January 5 violence at the varsity under political pressure. While the BJP have been accused the Left for the violence.