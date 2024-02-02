JMM Vice President Champai Soren Takes Oath As Chief Minister of Jharkhand |

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) vice president Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday. On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Soren, a loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

On Thursday, Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators, met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state.

Champai Seeks Guruji's Blessings Before Oath Taking

Soren earlier today called on JMM patron Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren to seek his blessings before taking oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

"I came here to seek the blessings of Guruji (Shibu Soren) and Mataji (Roopi Soren) before taking the oath. He is my idol. I had joined the Jharkhand movement and I am his disciple...I work with his principles of uplifting the people of the state. So, I came to seek the blessings of Dishom Guru," said Jharkhand CM-designate Champai Soren.

"Very soon," he said when asked about when he would prove the majority.

Hemant Soren's Arrest

Meanwhile, JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.