JMI VC Najma Akhtar meets MHRD Secy Amit Khare, seeks inquiry into police action on campus

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday met Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare and briefed him about the students protest outside her office on Monday.

Akhtar requested the ministry to initiate an inquiry into the police action in the university library.

Students entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding an FIR against Delhi police for the December 15, 2019 incident of "police brutality" in the university library.