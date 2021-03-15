JKCET 2021: Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test registration begins on jkbopee.gov.in

The application process of the Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in government, private colleges of Jammu and Kashmir has begun on jkbopee.gov.in.
Important dates
Registration Start Date:14-03-2021
Registration Last Date: 06-04-2021
Online payment Last Date: 06-04-2021
Document Uploading last Date: 06-04-2021
Important instructions
A candidate can fill only one application form. Multiple applications from the same candidate will lead to the rejection of candidature.
Keep a scanned copy of photographs, signatures and other relevant documents handy before you fill the online application form.
On successful submission of the form, an application number will be generated. Note that number for future references.
Submit fees online.
Upload all relevant documents.
The application will be considered complete only when the application form is filled, payment is done and relevant documents are uploaded. Incomplete applications will be rejected
Print application form. Keep it for future references.
Application No. and Date of birth is required for making payment, uploading of documents, checking application status e.t.c
No document at this stage needs to be submitted to BOPEE.
Candidates can edit their submitted application form before the last date of the advertisement, in case of any difficulty please contact JKBOPEE.
Follow these steps to fill application form:
Go to jkbopee.gov.in
Make Payment
Upload Document
Print Application Form
