JKBOSE Class 12 regular result 2020 for Kashmir Division declared on jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has finally announced the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 for the Kashmir division.
The students who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website, jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 is for the regular batch of Kashmir.
Steps to check the result
Visit jkbose.ac.in
Enter your JKBOSE exam roll number and captcha code.
Check and download the JKBOSE Result 2020 for Class 12.
Take a printout of it for future reference.
