JKBOSE Class 12 Results announced for summer zone on official website - jkbose.nic.in

The Class 12 board exam results for Summer zone, Jammu division have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website- jkbose.nic.in

Class 12 students were allotted marks based on their internal assessment and performance in previous board exams.

The results can be downloaded online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Select ‘JKBOSE 12th result 2021’ on homepage

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Once you submit the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for further reference

The Class 11 JKBOSE results have also been declared by the board on their official website. The Class 10 results were declared earlier on June 29.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last month cancelled all pending examinations for Class XI and XII in the Union Territory due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view of safety and well-being of students due to the Covid pandemic, all pending Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) exams for session 2020-21 (regular/private) for Class XI and XII across the UT are cancelled.” Singha wrote in a tweet announcing the cancellation.

