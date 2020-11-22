JKBOSE class 10th Kashmir division result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in; click here to know more

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result of Class 10 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division students, on its official website.

JKBOSE has also declared the results for class 10 and 12 for Leh division students on its official website.

Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in. The students need to enter their roll number on the result login page to download their mark sheets.

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir results 2020: