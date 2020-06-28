JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Results declared for Jammu region at jkbose.ac.in; check here for toppers list and pass percentage

Girls outshined boys in J&K Board of School Education results for class 12 in its summer zone Jammu. Both government and private schools showing a marked improvement despite a challenging situation due to COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 33,779 students – 17,759 boys and 16,020 girls -- were enrolled for the examination, out of which 26,139 have passed.

The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 82 percent, while it was 73 percent for boys, said officials.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.ac.in

Click on the link for Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone)

Enter your roll number and click submit

Your result will be on your screen

Download and save it for future reference

Ritika Sharma topped the merit list in Arts stream with 99.0 percent marks, while Anshul Thakur, Kritika Sharma, Reeba Shamim Malik, Stazin Sharab and Tania Gupta shared the first position collectively in Science stream with 98.6 percent marks each, the officials said.

Kriti secured the first position in Commerce stream with 98.4 percent marks and Tanisha Jain in Home Science with 85.8 percent marks, they added.