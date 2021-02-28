J&K terrorist attack: Restaurant owner’s son succumbs to gunshot wounds

Srinagar
The son of the owner of popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, who was shot at by terrorists on February 17, died at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.
Akash Mehra was undergoing treatment at the SMHS Hospital for the past 10 days.
Mehra succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said. He was shot at by terrorists from a close range and critically wounded, the police had said.
The Muslim Janbaz Force, a terror outfit which was active in the early 1990s, had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Krishna Dhaba, which is famous for serving vegetarian food, is located in Durganag, a high-security area of the city. Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.
The police have arrested three persons allegedly owing allegiance to a shadow terror outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba for their involvement in the attack.
Cops for IPDR test of PDP neta’s phone
The J&K Police is carrying out an Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) analysis of arrested PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, amid allegations that he was in touch with secessionists and terrorists across the border. The IPDR helps track details of a call or message generated by a phone device and includes details like the number from which the call was made, destination port, start and end date and time.
This technology works with closer proximity in 2G environment.
Senior police officials said the IPDR and call data records of Parra, who was arrested by Criminal Investigation (Kashmir), a subsidiary of CID of Jammu and Kashmir Police, are being scrutinised.
During the hearing of Parra's bail plea on Monday, the police had informed the special NIA court in Srinagar that cell phones and other gadgets seized from his residence had been sent to forensic experts.
"CDR/IPDR in respect of some phones of the accused has been obtained and are being analysed. During preliminary analysis, it has emerged that (Parra) had contacts across the border suspected to be his associates and handlers in Pakistan...
"During the course of investigation undertaken so far, it has surfaced that the accused (Parra) has been in constant touch with a number of militants," the court was informed.