J&K ‘sticky bombs’: Security forces redraw SOPs, ask people not to leave vehicles unattended

Srinagar
Suspecting that ‘sticky bombs’ may have entered the valley, security forces are redrawing their standard operating procedures and advising people not to leave vehicles unattended, officials said on Sunday. In the middle of last month, the J&K Police recovered an arms consignment consisting of an IED with an in-built magnet which could be placed on any vehicle and exploded with the help of a timer or a remote. The magnetic IEDs, known as ‘sticky bombs’, have found their maximum use in war-ravaged Afghanistan where Taliban used them against US-led allied forces and in Iraq and Syria where IS terrorists have triggered them against the government forces. The 'sticky bombs', dropped by terrorists sitting across the border in Pak using drones, were recovered in Samba sector of Jammu region along the IB on Feb 14. After the recovery, a video from across the border instructed them about its usage and triggering mechanism, a development which took the agencies back to the drawing board for redrawing its SOP for their movement.
