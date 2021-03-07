J&K ‘sticky bombs’: Security forces redraw SOPs, ask people not to leave vehicles unattended

Srinagar

Suspecting that ‘sti­cky bombs’ may have entered the valley, security forces are redraw­ing their standard operating procedures and advising people not to leave vehicles unattended, officials said on Sunday. In the middle of last month, the J&K Police recovered an arms consignment consisting of an IED with an in-built magnet which could be placed on any vehicle and exploded with the help of a timer or a remote. The magnetic IEDs, known as ‘sticky bombs’, have found their maximum use in war-ravaged Afghani­stan where Taliban used them against US-led allied forces and in Iraq and Syria where IS terrorists have triggered them against the government forces. The 'sticky bombs', dropped by terrorists sitting acro­ss the border in Pak using drones, were recovered in Samba sector of Jammu region along the IB on Feb 14. After the recovery, a vid­eo from across the border instruc­ted them about its usage and triggering mechanism, a develop­ment which took the agencies ba­ck to the drawing board for redra­wing its SOP for their movement.