J&K: Several CRPF Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Pakherpora, Budgam; Visuals Surface

Image Of The Vehicle That Fell Into A Canal I Pakherpora, Budgam | DD News

Budgam (Jammu Kashmir): Several CRPF jawans were injured in a road accident on Thursday in Pakherpora Budgam, a village in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tragic accident took place when a CRPF vehicle turned into a canal near a police post. Some injured people have been shifted to the hospital.

A CRPF 181-F Company truck met with an accident in the Khaigam area of central Kashmir's #Budgam district, resulting in injuries to 12 security personnel.@DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @DDIndialive pic.twitter.com/N1tzXwbA8s — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) October 17, 2024

Statement Of A Local

One Local said "At around 10-10.30 am, a car came and fell in this canal. There was a police station were also here. There were about 20-20 people here. They all are in a critical and serious state and has been referred to Srinagar's hospital. It has happened at least 5 times earlier as well. We want that barricade should be installed, to ensure safety."

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

