Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:39 AM IST

J&K: Pulwama police recover 5kg of IED bomb planted road side, later destroyed on spot; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
In a joint search operation by Pulwama Police in Jammu and Kashmir, 50 RR & 183 Bn CRPF, one IED, on Newa-Srinagar road in Wanpora was found planted at roadside. It weighed around 5 kgs & was assembled in a container. Bomb disposal team of Police and Army destroyed it on spot via controlled detonation reported ANI

Case has been registered and an investigation has been going on. Few suspects have been rounded up for questioning said Police as per report.

Bomb disposal team of Police and Army destroyed it on spot through a controlled detonation.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:39 AM IST
