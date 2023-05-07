J&K police thwarts major tragedy, arrests militant aide with 5 kg IED in Pulwama

Twitter

Jammu and Kashmir police announced on Sunday that they had foiled a potential terrorist attack after arresting a militant associate with a 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

The associate was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in Budgam.

As per a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police, “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started.”

Investigation is underway

The arrest comes on the heels of a deadly incident in the Rajouri sector last Friday, in which five soldiers lost their lives in an explosion triggered by terrorists during a security forces operation to flush out militants. The following day, security forces gunned down a terrorist after he and his associate were confronted.

The authorities have intensified their operations against terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months, with several militants and their associates being apprehended or eliminated in targeted operations.

Police said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.