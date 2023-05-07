 J&K police thwarts major tragedy, arrests militant aide with 5 kg IED in Pulwama
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K police thwarts major tragedy, arrests militant aide with 5 kg IED in Pulwama

J&K police thwarts major tragedy, arrests militant aide with 5 kg IED in Pulwama

Police said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Jammu and Kashmir police announced on Sunday that they had foiled a potential terrorist attack after arresting a militant associate with a 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Pulwama district in south Kashmir. 

The associate was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in Budgam.

As per a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police, “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started.”

Investigation is underway

The arrest comes on the heels of a deadly incident in the Rajouri sector last Friday, in which five soldiers lost their lives in an explosion triggered by terrorists during a security forces operation to flush out militants. The following day, security forces gunned down a terrorist after he and his associate were confronted.

The authorities have intensified their operations against terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months, with several militants and their associates being apprehended or eliminated in targeted operations.

Police said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

Read Also
J&K: 1 terrorist killed, another injured during fresh encounter in Rajouri after yesterday's tragic...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K police thwarts major tragedy, arrests militant aide with 5 kg IED in Pulwama

J&K police thwarts major tragedy, arrests militant aide with 5 kg IED in Pulwama

Shocking Video! Man brutally stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri, minor among 3 held

Shocking Video! Man brutally stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri, minor among 3 held

As wrestlers' protest intensifies, WFI chief Brij Bhushan says: 'Will hang myself if found...

As wrestlers' protest intensifies, WFI chief Brij Bhushan says: 'Will hang myself if found...

Assam: Psychiatrist-General surgeon couple from Guwahati arrested for abusing and torturing...

Assam: Psychiatrist-General surgeon couple from Guwahati arrested for abusing and torturing...

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress for false claims of development; assures full...

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress for false claims of development; assures full...