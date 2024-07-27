J&K Police Release Sketches Of 3 Terrorists Operating In Doda; Announce ₹5 Lakh Reward For Information

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of three terrorists operating in Doda District while announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to their capture.

A police statement said that sketches had been released of three terrorists who are moving in the upper reaches of the Doda and Dessa area. Police said that the three ultras were involved in the recent terror incidents at Urar Bagi area of Dessa and a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information leading to their capture has been announced.

J&K Police Distt Doda Release Sketches Of (03) Terrorists who are Moving In Doda and Involved in recent Terror Incident at Urar Bagi area Of Dessa Doda. J&K Police Announces cash Reward Rs 5 Lac for providing Information for each Terrorists.@JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu @adgp_igp pic.twitter.com/Rr5RVqSlDS — DISTRICT POLICE DODA (@dpododa) July 27, 2024

“J&K Police, District Doda appeals to the general public to provide information about the presence/movement of these terrorists to police”, the statement said.

Mobile numbers of police officers have also been given in the statement for people to pass on the information. Police said the names of persons giving such tip-offs would be kept secret.

About The Encounter In Kastigarh Area Of Doda District

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident follows a recent encounter in the same district where four army soldiers, including an officer, lost their lives while combating terrorists.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence, the Indian Army and JK Police launched a joint operation north of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, they established contact with the terrorists around 9 PM, leading to a heavy firefight. Four soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay, were killed in action.

The Jammu region has seen a rise in terror attacks in recent months, including an attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.