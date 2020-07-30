J&K Police put on high alert for 15 days

­Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been put on high alert for the ensuing fortnight after intelligence reports said that subversive elements were planning to disrupt peace during the next 15 days.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh took a meeting of senior officers on Thursday and directed the security forces to remain on high alert for the ensuing fortnight.

The DGP directed the security forces to ensure that Eid celebrations and events connected with the country's Independence Day pass off peacefully.

Security forces are facing an additional challenge in J&K this year because the first anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories fall on August 5.

The DGP directed the supervisory officers to regularly inspect the security forces deployed on operations, on static guard and other duties.

The police chief said the security forces have been doing a commendable job by carrying out operations against militants and maintaining the law and order.

"We cannot afford to lower the guard since the gains made during the last few months have to be consolidated," he said.

The J&K administration has appointed five senior IAS officers to coordinate visits of media teams from various parts of the country over the next two weeks as the country's youngest union territory prepares for its first anniversary.

The DGP said that all efforts must be put in place to enhance the security of vulnerable people and places. He said officers can take decisions keeping in view the local requirements.

He said logistics such as bullet-proof bunkers fitted with CCTV cameras have been provided and advised the officers that these resources must be made good use of. He advised that incidents of sensitive law and order nature must be recorded and later analysed.

He said plasma donations by police personnel, an initiative under the supervision of Additional Director General (ADG), Coordination, S.J.M. Gillani, has been appreciated by the civilians as precious lives are being saved through this attempt.

He said a list of police personnel who can be screened for plasma donation should be prepared at the district and other levels in the police department.