 J&K: Police Officer Hospitalised After Being Shot At By Terrorists In Srinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Police Officer Hospitalised After Being Shot At By Terrorists In Srinagar

J&K: Police Officer Hospitalised After Being Shot At By Terrorists In Srinagar

The injured Inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and was swiftly shifted to a hospital.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Srinagar: A police officer was shot at by terrorists near Eidgah, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The injured Inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and was swiftly shifted to a hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area was cordoned off, case was registered," Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Security tightened in Srinagar's Eidgah

Security has been tightened in Srinagar's Eidgah and the area has been cordoned off to track the attackers, police said.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered, police said.

Earlier on October 26, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the Machhal sector, police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read Also
Jammu: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-NHAI Officer, Others For Irregularities In Awarding Tender
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Passenger Train Bound For Rayagada From Visakhapatnam Derails In Vizianagaram...

Andhra Pradesh: Passenger Train Bound For Rayagada From Visakhapatnam Derails In Vizianagaram...

Andhra Pradesh: Elephant Wanders In Parvathipuram Station; Video Surfaces

Andhra Pradesh: Elephant Wanders In Parvathipuram Station; Video Surfaces

Delhi Medical Association Doctors Take To Streets Protesting Violence Against Healthcare Workers

Delhi Medical Association Doctors Take To Streets Protesting Violence Against Healthcare Workers

IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Watches Match From Stands, Credits Himself For...

IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Watches Match From Stands, Credits Himself For...

Delhi-NCR Chokes, AQI To Surpass 400 Mark In Coming Days: Report

Delhi-NCR Chokes, AQI To Surpass 400 Mark In Coming Days: Report