J&K: Police Declare Srinagar As 'Temporary Red Zone' For Operation Of Drones & Quadcopters Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Srinagar: Srinagar police have issued orders declaring the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit, starting June 20 to the city to participate in the yoga event in connection with International Day of Yoga.

Order Of The Srinagar Police

In the order dated June 18, Srinagar police stated, "Srinagar city has been declared a "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per the provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect."

Srinagar city has been declared as "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect. 1/2 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) June 18, 2024

All unauthorized drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to being penalized as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.

As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard.

2/2 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) June 18, 2024

The statement said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.

As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard, it added.