J&K: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead In Arnia Sector

A search operation was launched in the area following the encounter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

J&K: An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Forces (BSF) at around 1.50 am on Monday along the international border in the Arnia sector of RS Pura. A search operation was launched in the area following the encounter.

"In the intervening night of July 30-31, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in Arnia border area and an intruder was observed approaching toward BSF fence. The alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt," the BSF said in a statement.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

