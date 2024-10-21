 J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
Monday, October 21, 2024
article-image
NIA

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by a senior officer is headed to the terror attack site in Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district where a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site on Sunday.

Sources said a Superintendent of Police rank officer will be leading the NIA team from the agency's regional branch in the Union Territory and it is expected to arrive at the terror spot by noon.

About The Gagangir Terror Attack

A doctor and five labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on Sunday. The unidentified attackers struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening.

The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people. Two labourers died instantly, while three others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Officials also noted that five individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Gagangir Terror Attack

Soon after the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to express his anger over the act, saying "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J-K, is a despicable act of cowardice."

"Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Condemns The Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" attack on non-local labourers.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X on Sunday.

