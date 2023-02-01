J&K: National Highway 44 closed for vehicular traffic after landslide near Rampari area in state

screengrab of the video | Twitter

A major landslide has occurred near the Rampari area in Banihal town on Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Following the landslide incident, National Highway 44 has been closed for vehicular traffic.

Deputy commissioner of Ramban advised public to follow the J&K Traffic Police advisory on the situation. He also shared a video wherein it showed that boulders had blocked the highway.

Further details awaited

