e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: National Highway 44 closed for vehicular traffic after landslide near Rampari area in state

J&K: National Highway 44 closed for vehicular traffic after landslide near Rampari area in state

Deputy commissioner of Ramban advised public to follow the J&K Traffic Police advisory on the situation. He also shared a video wherein it showed that boulders had blocked the highway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
screengrab of the video | Twitter
Follow us on

A major landslide has occurred near the Rampari area in Banihal town on Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Following the landslide incident, National Highway 44 has been closed for vehicular traffic.

Deputy commissioner of Ramban advised public to follow the J&K Traffic Police advisory on the situation. He also shared a video wherein it showed that boulders had blocked the highway.

Further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

J&K: National Highway 44 closed for vehicular traffic after landslide near Rampari area in state

J&K: National Highway 44 closed for vehicular traffic after landslide near Rampari area in state

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: 7 priorities to act as 'Saptarishi' to guide India through Amrit...

Union Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: 7 priorities to act as 'Saptarishi' to guide India through Amrit...

Kalpana Chawla death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the first woman astronaut of Indian...

Kalpana Chawla death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the first woman astronaut of Indian...

Bengaluru cops arrest man for sexually assaulting, killing his partner's 3-year-old daughter

Bengaluru cops arrest man for sexually assaulting, killing his partner's 3-year-old daughter

In pics: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dons a graceful red saree to present Union Budget 2023

In pics: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dons a graceful red saree to present Union Budget 2023