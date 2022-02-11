J&K: Mysterious blast takes place in Jammu's Shastri Nagar, no casualties reported

Vehicles and shops in the surrounding area were destroyed but fortunately, no casualties were reported after a mysterious blast took place in the Sanjay Nagar area of Jammu's Shastri Nagar.

Shortly after the blast police rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

“In Sanjay Nagar area of Jammu, some sparks erupted from a power transformer due to which some garbage lying beneath it caught fire”, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said.

"In fire flames, something exploded which is possibly any inflammable material causing sound," he added.

Police team are on site for further examination, Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu informed.

Reportedly, it was a high-intensity blast.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:42 PM IST