J&K Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: National Conference VP Omar Abdullah 'Confident Of Final Result' Despite Massive Trail

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he is hopeful of winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, even as he was trailing behind Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid by 25,000 votes in initial trends.

"There will be ups and downs but the final results will be in our favour," Abdullah told reporters here.

VIDEO | "The results will be clear by 3-4 pm. I already said in the morning that up and downs will be there, given the voting pattern. The actual polls that matter are of today, exit polls are just for TRP," says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) on poll… pic.twitter.com/0btMuXp4SZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2024

Omar Abdullah On Exit Polls

Asked about his take on the exit polls, the NC leader said, "Exit polls have been wrong in the past as well but right also sometimes. While we are hopeful, we have apprehensions also that all the exit polls cannot be wrong."

"There can be minor differences but all exit polls are saying one thing only. It will be something extraordinary to hope that all of them are wrong. Everything will be clear by 1 or 2 pm," he said.

#WATCH | Srinagar: JKNC vice-president and Baramulla Lok Sabha candidate Omar Abdullah says, "It has been 2 hours since counting, we should wait for some time...Exit polls do not have a major impact on the results, we have seen that there are differences between the exit poll and… pic.twitter.com/Rvkvr7p99y — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Predictions Made By Exit Polls

Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

While some exit polls have given the NDA more than 400 seats, most have predicted that it will win over 350, which is way above the majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government.