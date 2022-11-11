J&K: JeM terrorist killed in encounter in Kapren area of Shopian |

Srinagar: A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter currently underway in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

"One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on," J&K Police said in a tweet citing Vijay Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone).

Read Also Jammu and Kashmir: Police bust militant funding and recruitment module in Kupwara

J&K | One member of JeM terror outfit, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, was killed in an encounter that broke out in Kapren area of Shopian. He was active in the Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/XsFvcK0BfZ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.