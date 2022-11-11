e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: JeM terrorist killed in encounter in Kapren area of Shopian

J&K: JeM terrorist killed in encounter in Kapren area of Shopian

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
J&K: JeM terrorist killed in encounter in Kapren area of Shopian |
Follow us on

Srinagar: A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter currently underway in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

"One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on," J&K Police said in a tweet citing Vijay Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone).

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir: Police bust militant funding and recruitment module in Kupwara
article-image

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

J&K: JeM terrorist killed in encounter in Kapren area of Shopian

J&K: JeM terrorist killed in encounter in Kapren area of Shopian

India's relationship with China is not normal and cannot be normal unless...: S Jaishankar

India's relationship with China is not normal and cannot be normal unless...: S Jaishankar

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3 Noida men beat up restaurant waiter for delaying their order; arrested as video...

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3 Noida men beat up restaurant waiter for delaying their order; arrested as video...

Fugitive Nirav Modi diagnosed with depression won't get solitary cell, but will get 24x7 medical...

Fugitive Nirav Modi diagnosed with depression won't get solitary cell, but will get 24x7 medical...

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore car blast mastermind had planned suicide attacks, says NIA

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore car blast mastermind had planned suicide attacks, says NIA