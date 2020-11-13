J&K: Internet services snapped in Kupwara after Army foils cross-LoC infiltration attempt

Internet services were snapped on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kupwara after the Indian Army prevented an infiltration attempt across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector. There were also a series of ceasefire violations, following which Pakistani troops started attacking multiple Indian positions along the LoC in J&K -- most notably in Uri, Keran, Dawar, and Naugam sectors.

According to reports citing Army sources, the infilitration attempt was foiled by security personnel who observed suspicious movement at the forward posts along the LoC and alerted reinforcements.

"Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," Srinagar- based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The Pakistani troops fired mortars and other heavy weaponry during the ceasefire violation, Army sources have said.

Apart from the Kamalkote sector of Uri, ceasefire violations were reported from two other places -- Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of 7- 8 November was foiled in which three militants were killed.

Three Army soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.