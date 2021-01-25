J&K Indian Army chopper crash: 1 pilot dead, another critical

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Kathua district’s Lakhanpur near J&K-Punjab border on Monday evening, India Today reported. As per available information, 2 pilots were onboard the chopper. Both pilots were rushed to a hospital. While 1 is said to be critical, another succumbed. The helicopter involved is HAL Dhruv and the reason behind the crash is believed to be a technical snag. The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district, SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra told news agency PTI. The 2 pilots were injured in the incident, he said, adding they were rushed to a military base hospital. "Tragic news coming in. We have one pilot fatal casualty," a defence spokesperson said.