J&K: Indian Army and General Reserve Engineer Force rescue 30 civilians stuck on Chowkibal-Tangdhar road amid heavy snowfall

Amid fresh snowfall and two avalanches, the Indian Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) have rescued 30 civilians stuck on the Chowkibal-Tangdhar road in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

“As soon as the information of civilians getting stuck closer to Khooni Nala and SM Hill on NH 701 reached the troops at NC pass, two rescue teams comprising avalanche rescue teams from Indian Army and a team of GREF were mobilised for rescuing the civilians who were stuck in their vehicles,” army said.

“Despite adverse weather conditions compounded by twin avalanches, 14 civilians were rescued and brought to Neelam and 16 civilians to NC pass, which is also commonly known as Sadhna pass. All the rescued civilians were provided food, medical care and shelter for the night.”

Army said 12 vehicles were later retrieved during the day on Tuesday post avalanche and snow slides clearance from the road.

“GREF played a difficult but stellar role in snow clearance amidst dangerous conditions. The entire effort took about five to six hours,” the army said.

Pertinently last year also civilians were rescued by the troops near Khooni Nala, closer to NC pass, as the area is prone to avalanches and snow slides.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:05 PM IST