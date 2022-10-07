J&K: Hybrid terrorist arrested in Shopian, arms & ammunition recovered | Twitter/@ShopianPolice

In a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday, the security forces arrested one hybrid terrorist with arms and ammunition.

The terrorist has been identified as Yawar Ahmed affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation- The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the J&K police, the apprehended terrorist is a resident of the Heff Zainpora in J&K's Shopian.

The security forces have recovered one 9mm pistol, 12 rounds, and one magazine from the possession of the terrorist. A case has also been registered against him and a further investigation is underway to track the locations of terrorists who were guiding him and the route through which he was getting arms and ammunition.

Issuing a statement, Shopian police said, "Hybrid Terrorist Yawar Ahmed S/o Ali Mohd Padder R/o Heff Zainpora affiliated with Proscribed Terrorist Organisation LeT has been apprehended along with arms and ammunition including a 9mm Pistol."

Hybrid Terrorist Yawar Ahmed S/o Ali Mohd Padder R/o Heff Zainpora affiliated with Proscribed Terrorist Organisation LeT has been apprehended along withArms andammunition including 9mm Pistol. Case registered and investigation taken up @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @IPS_Tanushree pic.twitter.com/TyvjQb25Xc — DISTRICT POLICE SHOPIAN (@ShopianPolice) October 6, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that hybrid terrorists or part-time terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and the ones who slip back into their regular life without leaving a trace. They are recruited in by terror outfits just once or twice to carry out terrorist attacks.