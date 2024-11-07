 J&K House Passes Motion, Seeks To Restore Article 370
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah | File

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for the restoration of Article 370, riggering. a strong protest from BJP members.

The resolution, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and seconded by NC leader and minister Sakina Masood, was tabled on the third day of the Assembly's current session. BJPs Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, vehemently opposed the motion, questioning its relevance as the house was already set to debate the Lieutenant Governor’s -address. "How can the government introduce this resolution amidst such proceedings?” Sharma asked amidst a din.

Resolution Expresses Concern Over The Unilateral Removal Of Article 370

The resolution expressed concern over the unilateral removal of Article 370, stressing the importance of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status. It called on the Government of India to engage in dialogue with J&K's elected representatives to restore the region’s special status, constitutional guarantees, and work out the necessary mechanisms for their reinstatement. It also underscored the need to enstire that such a process protects both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of J&K.

The move received backing from Independent MLAs, including Sheikh Khurshid Ahmed, Shabir Ahmad, and Sajad Lone of the People's Conference, along with three MLAs from the Peoples Democratic Party (FDP). Diespite the uproar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the motion to vote, which was passed by a majority. Following the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly for 15 minutes. ‘While the resolution holds no constitutional power, its political implications are significant, bringing the J&K government into direct confrontation with the Centre.

