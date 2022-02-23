J&K Highway blocked by fresh snowfall, vehicles stuck at Banihal

Banihal/Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to landslides and fresh snowfall in Ramban district, officials said.

Many vehicles have been stranded at different points of the highway due to the closure.

"The highway was closed for vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones at many places and snow accumulation around the Navyug tunnel", an official said.

Traffic has been halted at Cafeteria Morh Ramban, Maroog, Panthiyal and Sherbibi, they said.

"No fresh traffic is being allowed from Jammu or Srinagar", a traffic police official said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:32 AM IST