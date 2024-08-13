J&K: Heavy Rains Force Suspension Of Amarnath Yatra; Pilgrims Hopeful For Resumption

File

Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Tuesday on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes in Jammu and Kashmir due to inclement weather following heavy rains earlier in the week.

A Pilgrim Expresses Hope For The Yatra To Resume Soon

Ashish, a pilgrim from Bihar who had arrived in Srinagar on Monday evening, expressed hope about the Yatra resuming very soon.

"We got to know that the Yatra has been shut down for some reasons. We received the input that Yatra would be resuming today. We will pay the obeisance for sure," he told ANI.

He also hailed the security personnel for their cooperation with the pilgrims. "The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and all the local police authorities here are cooperating with the pilgrims. We are getting good treatment."

He said that everyone should visit Kashmir (owing to improvements in the security situation). "Everyone should visit Kashmir. Now the situation has completely changed. Thanks to the Government of India."

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine began on June 29. This year, the 52-day-long pilgrimage would culminate on August 19.

A Pilgrim From Gujarat Expresses His Disappointment Over Suspension Of Yatra

Coming from Gujarat to pay obeisance at the Amarnath Shrine in South Kashmir, KR Patil, a pilgrim, expressed his disappointment after learning that the Yatra was suspended for two days.

"Here, we got to know it (Yatra) is shut for two days. I have been staying here. Facilities are up to mark here," he said. "

He expressed hope that the Yatra would be resumed today.

The Yatra, conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, is divided into two routes: One through Pahalgam, and the other through Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims.

This year, the Amarnath Yatra is taking place amidst a significant increase in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.