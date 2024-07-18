 J&K: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kupwara's Keran Area
J&K: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kupwara's Keran Area

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Srinagar: An encounter started on Thursday between the security forces and the terrorists in the Keran area of J&K's Kupwara district.

Officials said that the encounter started after 6 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. It is being ascertained whether this is a fresh infiltration attempt or that the terrorists were already existing in the area.

Indian Army Foils An Infiltration Bid

On July 14, three heavily armed terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district when the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists.

In another encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in the Doda district earlier in the day, two soldiers were injured. The encounter was going on in the Kastigarh area of the district. It must be recalled that five security personnel, including four soldiers and a local policeman, were killed by the terrorists in an ambush in the Bhata Dessa area of the same district on July 16.

