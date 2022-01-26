e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

J&K: Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Check Nowgam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Check Nowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are alert. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

As per the information, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

Further details are awaited.

(this is a developing story)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
Advertisement