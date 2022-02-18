J&K: Grenade attack in Srinagar, policeman injured

A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Khwaja Bazaar area of the old city on Friday, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade at police personnel deployed at Khwaja Bazaar in Nowhatta area, the officials said.

They said the policeman sustained minor injuries in the blast.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:16 PM IST