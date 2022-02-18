e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

J&K: Grenade attack in Srinagar, policeman injured

The ultras lobbed the grenade at police personnel deployed at Khwaja Bazaar in Nowhatta area, the officials said.
PTI
Representative Image | Photo: IANS

A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Khwaja Bazaar area of the old city on Friday, officials said.

They said the policeman sustained minor injuries in the blast.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:16 PM IST
