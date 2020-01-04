J&K: Grenade attack in old Srinagar's Kawdara area

Srinagar: Terrorists lobbed a grenade upon deployed CRPF troops in Srinagar on Saturday.
The terrorists attacked the Central Reserve Police Force in Kodara chowk of the area where a transformer was installed.
The attack took place at 4:12 in the morning today.
No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.
More details in this regard are awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)