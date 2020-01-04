India

J&K: Grenade attack in old Srinagar's Kawdara area

By Asian News International

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

Representative Image

Srinagar: Terrorists lobbed a grenade upon deployed CRPF troops in Srinagar on Saturday.

The terrorists attacked the Central Reserve Police Force in Kodara chowk of the area where a transformer was installed.

The attack took place at 4:12 in the morning today.

More details in this regard are awaited.

