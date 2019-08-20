J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad sent back to Delhi again from Jammu airport

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was again on Monday not allowed to attend a meeting with party workers in Jammu after he arrived in the city.

According to Congress leaders, Azad, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, who had landed at Jammu Airport earlier in the day was received by police officers at the airport and was told he would not be allowed to go out of the airport.

Azad then took the last flight from Jammu to Delhi. Last week, Azad had been detained at the Jammu Airport when he had gone to hold a meeting with party leaders.

On August 16, the police had also arrested Congress' Jammu and Kashmir chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir along with party spokesperson Ravinder Sharma in Jammu.

On August 8, Azad was detained at the Srinagar Airport after he arrived in the city to hold a meeting with party leaders over the Central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state.

On August 9, CPI and CPI-M General Secretaries D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury were also detained at the Srinagar Airport on their arrival in the state.