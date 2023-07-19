 J&K: Fire Breaks Out At Government College In Ganderal; Visuals Surface
Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame. Visuals of the site have surfaced on the internet showing massive flames coming out of the first floor of the college building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
J&K: A massive fire broke out in the Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal on Wednesday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame. Visuals of the site have surfaced on the internet showing massive flames coming out of the first floor of the college building. No reports of casualties or injuries have come forward yet.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

