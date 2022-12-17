e-Paper Get App
JK: Farooq Abdullah condemns Rajouri killing, calls for probe

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday condemned the killing of two people outside an army camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and called for an impartial probe into the incident.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 03:49 AM IST
Farooq Abdullah | PTI
"The public perception on the killings is inconsistent with that of the army. Therefore, it is imperative for the government to ascertain the circumstances that led to the two fatal casualties," he said.

"Independent and impartial probe into the killings should be initiated. Civilian killings call for outright condemnation and cannot be condoned on any ground whatsoever," he said.

The NC president expressed sympathies with bereaved households and asked the government to reach out to them with ex-gratia and rehabilitation packages.

Abdullah also prayed for the swift and complete recovery of the person who sustained serious injuries in the incident.

