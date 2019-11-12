J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Ganderbal Ganderbal

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Gund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
"Encounter has started at Gund, Ganderbal. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday morning.
More details of the ongoing operation are awaited.
This comes after two terrorists of UN-designated terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora on Monday.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.
