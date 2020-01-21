J&K encounter: Two militants, army men killed in Pulwama district

Awantipora: An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday. Two militants and one Indian Army jawan and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police lost their lives in the encounter.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khrew following information about the presence of militants in the area, an officer said. This was the second major encounter in Kashmir in the past two days.

According to reports, police had a specific input about the presence of militants in the Zand village of Tral. A contact was eventually established with the militants, who were hiding in a house that led to the fire fight.

The Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted that the encounter at Awantipora had begun and police & security forces were carrying out the operations.