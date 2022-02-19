J&K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian; one terrorist killed

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he said.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:29 AM IST