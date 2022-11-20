e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces at Anantnag district

J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces at Anantnag district

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district on Sunday.

"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and the Army are on job," officials informed news agency IANS.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Read Also
AMU: J&K student critical after being hit on head with cricket bat by classmate
article-image

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces at Anantnag district

J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces at Anantnag district

Kerala: Bus carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturns; 43 injured

Kerala: Bus carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturns; 43 injured

Indian student suggests tips you need to keep in mind for a job while studying in the UK

Indian student suggests tips you need to keep in mind for a job while studying in the UK

Union Minister John Barla gets bail for holding bike rally during code of conduct in elections

Union Minister John Barla gets bail for holding bike rally during code of conduct in elections

West BengaL CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Narendra Modi on December 5

West BengaL CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Narendra Modi on December 5