J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Katra

There are no reports of any casualties or collateral damage due to the earthquake.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
Representative | PTI

A medium-intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Wednesday night. The quake of magnitude 4.1 occured 62 km ENE of Katra at around 11.04 pm. According to the National Center of Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the sixth earthquake that jolted Jammu and Kashmir in less than 48 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the quake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 71 km ENE of Katra at around 11:23 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

