J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Katra

Representative | PTI

A medium-intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Wednesday night. The quake of magnitude 4.1 occured 62 km ENE of Katra at around 11.04 pm. According to the National Center of Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

There are no reports of any casualties or collateral damage due to the earthquake.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the sixth earthquake that jolted Jammu and Kashmir in less than 48 hours.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/9sMmA5CLc9 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday night, the quake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 71 km ENE of Katra at around 11:23 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.