A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that offering namaz in public places will not be tolerated, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that J&K didn't merge with this India.

Omar Abdullah said that it would have been fine if this restriction was on every religion but policy of pick and choose shows a particular religion is on target.

His comments come after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said, "I have told Police to resolve this issue. There is no problem with people offering namaz or puja at the designated places. The religious places are designated for that. But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. The issue will be resolved amicably."

It would have been fine if this restriction was on every religion but policy of pick & choose shows a particular religion is on target. J&K didn't merge with this India: Former CM Omar Abdullah on Haryana CM's remark that "offering namaz in public spaces will not be tolerated" pic.twitter.com/QhA8b0XvrD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

"They have said they have some lands where permission should be given. We will see if there is any land of Waqf that has been encroached so that it can be made available. People can offer namaz at their homes. But doing it in open spaces may create conflicts. There should be no interference in people's rights. But forcefully doing something will not be tolerated," he added.

Earlier in November, the Gurugram administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites.

As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from the local people and Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 05:14 PM IST